Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24, 2023 

Eintracht Frankfurt host Freiburg at the Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday (September 24) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have had a largely solid start to their season. Frankfurt drew 1-1 against Bochum in their last league outing before beating Aberdeen 2-1 in their UEFA Europa Conference League opener on Thursday. Frankfurt are ninth in the league table with six points from four games.

Freiburg, meanwhile, enjoyed a strong start to their Bundesliga campaign but have hit a rough patch recently. They lost 4-2 to Borussia Dortmund in the league last weekend. Freiburg led 2-1 lead at the break before a late red card to Nicolas Hofler saw BvB snatch all three points at the death.

The visitors are a place behind Frankfurt in the standings but are level on points and will leapfrog them with a win.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 45th meeting between the two teams, with Frankfurt leading 19-15.

Frankfurt have lost just one of their last seven games in the fixture.

Freiburg are without a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.

The vistiors have conceded 10 goals in the Bundesliga this season, the third-highest in the competition.

Frankfurt have conceded just one home goal in the league this season. Only Stuttgart (0) have conceded fewer.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg Prediction

Frankfurt are unbeaten in eight competitive outings this season, winning four. They have won three of their last four home games.

Meanwhile, Freiburg's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats. They have performed well on the road this season and should pick up a point.

Prediction: Frankfurt 2-2 Freiburg

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven matchups.)