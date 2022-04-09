Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga makes its return this weekend and will see Eintracht Frankfurt host Freiburg at the Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday afternoon.

Eintracht Frankfurt played out a goalless draw against last-placed Greuther Furth in their last league game. They perhaps deserved more from the game but were met by resolute defending from their relegation-threatened opponents.

The home team sit ninth in the Bundesliga table with 39 points from 28 games. They will be aiming to return to winning ways this weekend as they continue their push for Europe.

Freiburg have struggled for form of late. They were beaten 4-1 by league leaders Bayern Munich in their last game and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin as they were run ragged by their opponents.

Freiburg sit fifth in the league standings with 45 points from 28 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and resume their quest for Champions League football.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Eintracht Frankfurt and Freiburg. The hosts have won 13 of their previous meetings while the visitors have won eight times. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. Eintracht Frankfurt won the game 2-0.

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide: D-D-W-W-L

Freiburg Form Guide: L-D-W-L-W

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Diant Ramaj and Christopher Lenz are both out with Calf and Knee injuries respectively and will not feature for the hosts this weekend.

Injured: Diant Ramaj, Christopher Lenz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Freiburg

Manager Christian Streich will be without the services of Yannik Keitel and Kevin Schade this weekend as the duo are both injured. Lukas Kubler has a muscular injury and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Yannik Keitel, Kevin Schade

Doubtful: Lukas Kubler

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Evan Ndicka, Martin Hinteregger, Tuta; Ansgar Knauff, Kristijan Jakic, Djibril Sow, Filip Kostic; Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada; Rafael Borre

Freiburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Mark Flekken; Manuel Gulde, Nico Schlotterbeck, Philipp Lienhart; Christian Gunter, Nicolas Höfler, Maximilian Eggestein, Jonathan Schmid; Roland Sallai, Lucas Höler, Vincenzo Grifo

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions but are on a four-game draw streak at the moment. They are unbeaten in their last four home games, most recently holding Barcelona to a 1-1 draw, and will be looking to maximize their home advantage this weekend.

Freiburg's latest result ended a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions. They will be looking to bounce back from that but may have to settle for a point on Sunday.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Freiburg

