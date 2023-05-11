Eintracht Frankfurt vs FSV Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th May 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with an impressive FSV Mainz side in an important clash at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FSV Mainz Preview

FSV Mainz are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of FC Schalke 04 last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts suffered a 3-1 defeat against TSG Hoffenheim in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FSV Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Eintracht Frankfurt have a slight edge over FSV Mainz and have won 11 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FSV Mainz's 10 victories.

After a run of three consecutive defeats against FSV Mainz in the Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last five such games in the competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt won this corresponding fixture by a narrow 1-0 margin last season - their first home victory against FSV Mainz in the Bundesliga since 2018.

Eintracht Frankfurt are winless in their last 10 matches in the Bundesliga - the longest active streak of this kind in the competition at the moment.

After a run of 10 unbeaten matches in the Bundesliga this year, FSV Mainz have lost their last two matches in the competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FSV Mainz Prediction

FSV Mainz are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of a resurgence in the coming weeks. The away side has good players in their ranks and will need to address a few issues ahead of this game.

Eintracht Frankfurt have not been at their best this season and have endured a rough patch this year. FSV Mainz are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 FSV Mainz

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FSV Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FSV Mainz

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FSV Mainz to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ludovic Ajorque to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes