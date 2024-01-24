Eintracht Frankfurt vs FSV Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th January 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this week as FSV Mainz lock horns with an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt side in an important encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park on Friday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FSV Mainz Preview

FSV Mainz are currently in 16th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against VfL Wolfsburg last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by SV Darmstadt in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FSV Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Eintracht Frankfurt have a good recent record against FSV Mainz and have won 12 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FSV Mainz's 10 victories.

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last seven matches against FSV Mainz in the Bundesliga - their longest such run against any team currently playing in the competition.

FSV Mainz are winless in their last seven matches in the Bundesliga and picked up their only league victory of the competition so far against RB Leipzig in November last year.

FSV Mainz picked up only 11 points in the first half of their season in the Bundesliga - their worst such tally in the competition since the 2020-21 season.

Eintracht Frankfurt have won each of their last two matches at home in the Bundesliga.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FSV Mainz Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have been fairly impressive this season and will be intent on making the most of their form. The hosts have stepped up to the plate at the Deutsche Bank Park and have a point to prove going into this game.

FSV Mainz are in dismal form this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm at the moment. Eintracht Frankfurt are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 FSV Mainz

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FSV Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ansgar Knauff to score - Yes