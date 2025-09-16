Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18th 2025

Eintracht Frankfurt will entertain Galatasaray at Deutsche Bank Park in their UEFA Champions League campaign opener on Wednesday. Frankfurt return to the group stage/league phase after two seasons, while the visitors are back after a one-year absence.

Ad

The hosts got their season underway on a three-game winning streak but suffered their first defeat last week. They resumed their Bundesliga campaign after the international break with a 3-1 away loss to Bayer Leverkusen. Can Uzun halved their deficit in the 52nd minute, but Alejandro Grimaldo scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to help restore Leverkusen's two-goal lead.

Aslan extended their winning start to the season to five games last week, recording a 2-0 away win over Eyüpspor in the Turkish Super Lig. Mauro Icardi and Yunus Akgün added second-half goals in that win.

Ad

Trending

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off twice, with both meetings taking place in the erstwhile UEFA Cup in the 1992-93 season. The visitors are unbeaten in these meetings, having recorded one win and drawing one game.

Aslan are winless in their last nine away games in UEFA competitions, suffering six defeats.

Frankfurt have lost just one of their last eight meetings against Turkish teams in European competitions, with that loss registered against the visitors.

Galatasaray had just one win from their six games in the group stage of the 2023-24 campaign, with that triumph registered away from home.

Eintracht Frankfurt won three of their six group-stage games in the 2022-23 season, which was their debut campaign in the competition.

The visitors are on a nine-game winning streak on their travels.

Ad

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray Prediction

Die Adler went unbeaten at home in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League last season, winning three of their four games, and will look to build on that form. They have an unbeaten home record against Turkish teams, though two of three games have ended in draws.

Mario Götze has resumed partial training, but his involvement remains doubtful. Rasmus Kristensen was injured against Bayer Leverkusen and is expected to be back in October. Hugo Larsson is back in training and is in contention to start.

Ad

The Yellow-Reds have won their five games this season, keeping four clean sheets, and will look to extend their winning streak here. They have kept clean sheets in two meetings against the hosts thus far.

Victor Osimhen is a major injury concern for the visitors as the striker picked up an ankle injury on international duty.

The visitors head into the match in great form and should be able to make the most of Frankfurt's few injury concerns to eke out a narrow win.

Ad

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Galatasaray

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More