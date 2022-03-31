Eintracht Frankfurt vs Greuther Furth prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In Bundesliga action this weekend, Eintracht Frankfurt will host Greuther Furth at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday afternoon.

Frankfurt are enjoying a good spell at the moment. Before the international break, they advanced to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they are set to face Barcelona. Frankfurt held high-flying RB Leipzig to a goalless draw in their last league game.

The hosts sit eighth in the league table, with 38 points from 27 games. They will now look to continue their good form this weekend as they make a late push for Europe.

Greuther Furth, meanwhile, are in poor form at the moment and are inching ever closer to a return to the second tier. They were held to a goalless draw against European contenders Freiburg in their last game and will look to build on that.

Greuther Furth sit rock-bottom in the Bundesliga standings with just 15 points picked up so far. They need to begin up points as soon as possible to avoid an impending drop.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Greuther Furth Head-to-Head

There have been 13 meetings between Eintracht Frankfurt and Greuther Furth. The hosts have won eight of those games, while Furth have won just twice. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season, which Frankfurt won 2-1.

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-L.

Greuther Furth Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-L

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Greuther Furth Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Diant Ramaj has been ruled out of the game due to injury, while Martin Hinteregger has been suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Christopher Lenz is dealing with a calf injury and might not be available for selection.

Injured: Diant Ramaj.

Doubtful: Christopher Lenz.

Suspended: Martin Hinteregger.

Unavailable: None.

Greuther Furth

Marius Funk and Robin Kehr both remain out with knee injuries and will not play this weekend. Jeremy Dudziak is recovering from an injury and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Marius Funk, Robin Kehr.

Doubtful: Jeremy Dudziak.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Greuther Furth Predicted XIs

Eintracht Frankfurt (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Makoto Hasebe, Evan N'Dicka; Ansgar Knauff, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Filip Kostic; Daichi Kamada, Jesper Lindstrom; Rafael Santos Borre.

Greuther Furth (3-4-1-2): Andreas Linde; Maximilian Bauer, Sebastian Griesbeck, Nick Viergever; Marco Meyerhofer, Tobias Raschl, Max Christiansen, Jetro Willems; Timothy Tillman; Jamie Leweling, Branimir Hrgota.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Greuther Furth Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions, beating Real Betis over two legs and picking up a point against Leipzig.

Greuther Furth, meanwhile, are winless in their last five league games, conceding 13 goals. They are winless on the road in the league this season and could see another defeat on Saturday.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Greuther Furth.

Edited by Bhargav