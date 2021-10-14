Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The conclusion of the international break sees the return of the Bundesliga. Eintracht Frankfurt will host Hertha Berlin at the Commerzbank Arena on Saturday.

Eintracht Frankfurt picked up their first win of the Bundesliga campaign with a remarkable 2-1 away victory over defending champions Bayern Munich last time out. After falling 1-0 behind, they responded via goals from Martin Hintenregger and Filip Kostic to get the win.

Die Adler sit 13th in the Bundesliga with eight points from seven games. The win against Bayern Munich ended their run of five straight draws in the league and they will be looking to build on that.

Hertha Berlin have picked up two league wins this campaign, both of which came against newly-promoted sides VfL Bochum and Greuther Furth. The visitors were beaten 2-1 by Freiburg last time out, their second consecutive defeat and fifth in the Bundesliga so far.

Die Alte Dame sit a place below their Saturday hosts in the Bundesliga table. They have picked up just six points from seven games and will be looking to return to winning ways at the weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 34 meetings between Eintracht Frankfurt and Hertha Berlin. The home team have 10 of them while the visitors have won 15 of those games. Nine of their clashes have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the Bundesliga last season. Eintracht Frankfurt won the game 3-1.

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide: W-W-D-D-D

Hertha Berlin Form Guide: L-L-W-W-L

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Aymen Barkok, Christopher Lenz, Sebastian Rode and Amin Younes have all been ruled out with injuries and will play no part in Saturday's game.

Rafael Santos Borre is away on international duty and is unavailable.

Injured: Aymen Barkok, Christopher Lenz, Sebastian Rode, Amin Younes

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Rafael Santos Borre

Hertha Berlin

Marton Dardai, Lukas Klunter and Jordan Torunarigha are all out with injuries and are not expected to feature against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Myziane Maolida and Rune Jarstein are both recovering from injuries and may not be available as early as the weekend.

Injured: Marton Dardai, Lukas Klunter, Jordan Torunarigha

Doubtful: Myziane Maolida, Rune Jarstein

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Erik Durm, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Timothy Chandler; Jesper Lindström, Sam Lammers, Filip Kostic

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schwolow; Peter Pekarik, Dedryck Boyata, Niklas Stark, Marvin Plattenhardt; Lucas Tousart, Kevin-Prince Boateng; Marco Richter, Suat Serdar, Stevan Jovetic; Krzysztof Piatek

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have won back-to-back games, ending a run of six consecutive draws across all competitions. They have lost just one league game this season and are unbeaten at home in 2021.

Hertha Berlin have already lost five of their seven league games so far. They are on a two-game losing run in which they have conceded eight goals and scored once. The home team should win on Saturday.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Hertha Berlin

Edited by Shardul Sant