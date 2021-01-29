Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha BSC prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

A buoyant Eintracht Frankfurt take on a beleaguered Hertha BSC at the Commerzbank Arena on Saturday afternoon in a Bundesliga fixture.

Frankfurt are now unbeaten in their last seven Bundesliga games, and are currently sixth in the standings, with 30 points from 18 games.

In their last game, they enjoyed a resounding 5-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld. Luka Jovic, who scored in that win against Arminia, has enjoyed his return to Frankfurt.

The Serbian has scored three goals in three games so far since re-signing for Frankfurt in the January transfer window.

Jovic hasn't made a start yet since his return, but has still made a significant contribution to his side.

Hertha BSC, on the other hand, are struggling. They have lost three of their last four games in the league, and are being dragged into the relegation battle.

Hertha currently have just 17 points in 18 games, and are in 14th position. They have just two points more than FC Koln, who occupy the relegation playoff spot at the moment.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha BSC Head-to-Head

Hertha Berlin have won 15 of the last 33 fixtures against Eintracht Frankfurt, losing only nine of them. In addition, there have been nine draws between these two teams in that time.

Eintracht won the reverse fixture at the Olympiastadion in September, with goals from Andre Silva, Bas Dost and Sebastian Rode helping them win 3-1.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Hertha BSC form guide: L-L-D-L-W

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha BSC Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Ragnar Ache has trained with the Frankfurt squad, and is likely to be available for this clash. They reportedly have a clean bill of health ahead of this fixture.

The big question for Eintracht head coach Adi Hutter will come in attack. Jovic hasn't started so far, but his goals off the bench have demanded selection from the start. He is likely to partner Andre Silva in attack.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hertha BSC

Dedryck Boyata and Javairo Dilrosun are still ruled out for for Hertha.

Both Marvin Plattenhardt and Marton Dardai are close to returning to full fitness, but unlikely to play a part in this game.

Injured: Dedryck Boyata, Javairo Dilrosun

Doubtful: Marvin Plattenhardt, Marton Dardai

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha BSC Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Kevin Trapp; Evan N'Dicka, Martin Hinteregger, David Abraham; Erik Durm, Djibril Sow, Makoto Hasebe, Filip Kostic; Amin Younes; Luka Jovic, Andre Silva

Hertha BSC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Schwolow; Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark, Jordan Torunarigha, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Lucas Tousart, Vladimir Darida, Matteo Guendouzi; Dude Lukebakio, Matheus Cunha, Jhon Cordoba

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha BSC Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt are definitely the favorites heading into this game. Hertha are struggling to find goals, and are not keeping them out either.

With the likes of Jovic, Younes and Andre Silva in form heading into this game, we are predicting a comfortable victory for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Hertha BSC