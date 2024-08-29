Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024

Eintracht Frankfurt invite Hoffenheim to the Waldstadion in the Bundesliga on Saturday (August 31). The hosts began their campaign with an away loss, while Hoffenheim registered a home win.

Frankfurt lost 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund in their campaign opener last week. After a goalless first half, substitute Jamie Bynoe-Gittens bagged a second-half brace for BvB.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, beat newly promoted Holstein Kiel 3-2 last week, thanks to Andrej Kramarić's hat-trick. It was their second consecutive win of the season, having beaten Wurzburger Kicker 5-3 on penalties in the DFB-Pokal first round.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 30 times across competitions, with Eintracht leading Hoffenheim 12-10.

Eintracht secured a league double over Hoffenheim last season, winning 3-1 home and away, with their last three meetings having a 3-1 scoreline.

Their last nine meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, with sox wins for Eintracht and two for Hoffenheim.

Eintracht are winless in five league outings and have won one of their last 10 games.

Eintracht have one home loss in 11 games.

Hoffenheim are unbeaten in four league games, winning three on the trot.

Hoffenheim are winless in eight away meetings against Eintracht, losing five.

Eintracht were one of three teams who failed to score in their campaign opener.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Eintracht have conceded at least twice in four of their last five games. They have won three of their last four games and unbeaten in eight home outings against Hoffenheim.

Oscar Hojlund remains sidelined with an injury ,while Krisztián Lisztes is a doubt for Eintracht. Head coach Dino Toppmöller will look to make a few changes to the starting XI from last week.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, have have conceded two goals in both games this season. Manager Pellegrino Matarazzo has a lengthy absentee list, as Ihlas Bebou, Ozan Kabak, David Jurásek and Finn Ole Becker are confirmed absentees, while Umut Tohumcu and Tom Bischof are doubts.

Considering Hoffenheim's lengthy absentee list and poor away record against Eintracht, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Eintracht 1-1 Hoffenheim

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Marius Bülter to score or assist any time - Yes

