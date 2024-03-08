Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

Eintracht Frankfurt will welcome Hoffenheim to the Deutsche Bank Park in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after six games last week, registering a 2-1 away win over Heidenheim. Benedikt Gimber's own goal helped Frankfurt take the lead in the 39th minute, and Niels Nkounkou doubled their lead in the 49th minute.

The visitors made it two wins on the trot last week, as Maximilian Beier's first-half brace helped them to a 2-1 home win over Werder Bremen. Marius Bülter was booked twice in that match, and shown the marching orders in the 73rd minute, and will serve a suspension here.

The hosts are in sixth place in the league standings, with 37 points from 24 games. The visitors are in seventh place with 33 points and will look to reduce the deficit with a win here.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 29 times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the Bundesliga. These meetings have been contested closely, with the hosts having a narrow 11-10 lead in wins and eight games ending in draws.

Both teams had registered home wins in their league meetings last season, and Frankfurt recorded a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

The last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last five home games in the Bundesliga and have suffered just one loss at home in the league since October 2022.

Hoffenheim are winless in their last seven away meetings against the hosts in the Bundesliga, suffering four losses.

Both teams have nine wins in the Bundesliga this season, but the visitors have suffered nine defeats as well.

No team have played more draws (10) than the hosts in the Bundesliga this term.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Die Adler are unbeaten in their last four league outings, with three games ending in draws. They are unbeaten in their last five home games in the Bundesliga, though the last two games have ended in draws. They have won four of their last five home meetings against the visitors and are strong favorites.

There are a few injury concerns for head coach Dino Toppmöller as winter signing Jean-Mattéo Bahoya has been given a rest until the international break with a calf injury. Ellyes Skhiri and Hugo Larsson are carrying knocks and face a late fitness test.

Die Kraichgauer have registered back-to-back wins for the first time in the league since September and will look to build on that form. They have lost just one of their last six league outings. Nonetheless, they have just one win in their last seven away games, suffering four losses.

While they are winless in their last seven away meetings against the hosts, they have scored two goals apiece in their last two away games in this fixture. Pellegrino Matarazzo has a lengthy absentee list for the trip to Frankfurt, as Dennis Geiger picked up an injury last week, while Pavel Kaderabek and Marius Bülter will serve suspensions.

With that in mind and considering Frankfurt's impressive home record in this fixture, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Hoffenheim

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Omar Marmoush to score or assist any time - Yes