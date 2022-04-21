Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In Bundesliga action this weekend, Eintracht Frankfurt will host Hoffenheim at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday afternoon.

Frankfurt are struggling for form in the Bundesliga as their European ambitions are rapidly dwindling. They were beaten 2-0 by Union Berlin away from home last time out, marking consecutive goalless outings on the road in the league.

The hosts sit tenth in the Bundesliga table with 39 points from 30 games. They will hope to return to winning ways this weekend to revive their fading European ambitions.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, are also in poor form at the moment and have fallen behind in the race for continental football. They were held to a goalless draw by bottom-placed Greuther Furth last weekend, failing to create any noteworthy chances.

Hoffenheim sit two places above their weekend hosts in the league table with 45 points. They will return to the European spots with a win on Saturday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

There have been 25 meetings between Frankfurt and Hoffenheim. Both teams have won nine games apiece, while their seven other matchups have ended in draws.

The two teams last locked horns in a league clash in December last year. Hoffenheim won that game 3-2.

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-W.

Hoffenheim Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-D.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Diant Ramaj and Christopher Lenz are both injured and have been ruled out of the weekend clash. Djibril Sow and Kevin Trapp are both doubts as they work their way to full fitness.

Injured: Diant Ramaj, Christopher Lenz.

Doubtful: Djibril Sow, Kevin Trapp.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hoffenheim

The visitors have a couple of absentees for Saturday's game, including Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner, Marco John and Chris Richards, who are all injured. Christoph Baumgartner and Pavel Kaderabek, meanwhile, have been suspended, while Florian Grillitsch is a major doubt.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner, Marco John, Chris Richards.

Doubtful: Florian Grillitsch.

Suspended: Christoph Baumgartner, Pavel Kaderabek.

Unavailable: None.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim Predicted XIs

Eintracht Frankfurt (3-4-2-1): Jens Grahl; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan Ndicka; Ansgar Knauff, Kristijan Jakic, Sebastian Rode, Filip Kostic; Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada; Rafael Santos Borre.

Hoffenheim (3-4-1-2): Oliver Baumann (GK); Stefan Posch, Kevin Vogt, Havard Nordtveit; Kevin Akpoguma, Diadie Samassekou, Dennis Geiger, David Raum; Andrei Kramaric; Ihlas Bebou, Georginio Rutter.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Frankfurt are winless in their last four league games and have won just one of their last seven across competitions. They have struggled on home turf in the league this season, winning just four games, and will look to improve their home form starting this weekend.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, are on a five-game winless run and have failed to score in three of those games. Both teams are struggling for form, so they could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Hoffenheim.

