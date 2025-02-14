Eintracht Frankfurt vs Holstein Kiel Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2025

Eintracht Frankfurt will entertain Holstein Kiel at the Waldstadion in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Frankfurt are in third place in the standings with 39 points. The visitors have endured a poor run of form in their debut campaign, recording three wins in 21 games.

The hosts have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last four games in all competitions, playing out three draws. They met Borussia Monchengladbach in their previous league outing and were held to a 1-1 away draw. Hugo Ekitike equalized just five minutes after Tim Kleindienst broke the deadlock in the 26th minute.

The visitors are also winless in their last four league games, suffering two losses. They hosted Bochum last week and played out a 2-2 draw. Steven Skrzybski broke the deadlock in the third minute from the penalty spot and David Zec equalized in the 50th minute after Myron Boadu bagged a quick-fire brace for Bochum.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Holstein Kiel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and they have squared off five times across all competitions. All games have produced conclusive results, with the hosts leading 4-1 in wins.

They met for the first time in the Bundesliga earlier this season and Frankfurt registered a 4-2 away win.

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their six league games this year, recording three wins.

Holstein Kiel have conceded four goals apiece in their last three meetings against the hosts.

Only Bayer Leverkusen (49) and Bayern Munich (65) have outscored the hosts (46) in the Bundesliga this season.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, conceding 54 goals, with exactly 27 of them conceded in away games.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Holstein Kiel Prediction

Die Adler are winless in their last four games and will look to return to winning ways in this home game. They have suffered one loss at home across all competitions this season and are strong favorites.

Robin Koch and Igor Matanović will miss this match due to injuries. Ellyes Skhiri picked up a knock last week and is a doubt. Éric Junior Dina Ebimbe also faces a late fitness test.

Die Störche have won just one of their six games in 2025, suffering three defeats. They have conceded 15 goals in these games and will look to improve upon that record. They are winless in their travels in the Bundesliga, suffering seven losses in 10 away games.

Alexander Bernhardsson returned to the pitch after a lengthy break but has a few weeks of recovery ahead of him. John Tolkin will miss this match with a thigh issue while Timon Weiner is a doubt due to illness. Steven Skrzybski picked up a muscle injury last week and will only return next month.

Frankfurt have an impressive home record this season and, considering their dominance in this fixture, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Holstein Kiel

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Holstein Kiel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

