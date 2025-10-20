Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with Arne Slot's Liverpool side in an important encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are currently in 17th place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Merseyside giants slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league tabble at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against SC Freiburg last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won one out of the two matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw. Eintracht Frankfurt have never defeated Liverpool in a major European competition.

Liverpool have lost each of their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 2-1 margin against Southampton in the EFL Cup in September this year.

Liverpool have conceded at least one goal in each of their last seven matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 1-0 victory against Burnley in a Premier League match in September this year.

Eintracht Frankfurt are winless in their last three matches in all competitions.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool are in the midst of a slump at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. The likes of Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt can pull off an upset on their day and have a point to prove going into this game. Liverpool are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Liverpool

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

