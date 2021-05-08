Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Eintracht Frankfurt will take on Mainz at the Commerzbank Arena on Sunday in the latest round of Bundesliga games.

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently fourth in the Bundesliga standings courtesy of a tally of 56 points from 31 games. They are being chased by Borussia Dortmund for a Champions League berth, which makes the clash against Mainz quite important for Bo Svensson's team.

Mainz have been in superb form lately, winning three out of their last five games and drawing the other two. However, they are still just five points above the relegation zone, making a win on Sunday imperative. They are in 12th position thanks to a record of 35 points from 31 games.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz Head-to-Head

Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz have played 30 games between them so far. Frankfurt have prevailed in nine games, while Mainz have managed to win 10 matches. A total of 11 games have ended in a draw between the two sides.

The last meeting between Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz took place at the Opel Arena. The visitors earned a comfortable 0-2 win on the night, with Andre Silva scoring in either half to ensure Frankfurt sealed three vital points.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-L-W-L

Mainz form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-W-W-D

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Felix Irorere is not expected to recover in time for the clash against Mainz. Jabez Makanda is out with a metatarsal fracture, while Almamy Toure will not be available for selection following a muscle problem.

Ragnar Ache is out with a hamstring issue. Evan N'Dicka will not be able to feature as he is serving a suspension.

Injured: Felix Irorere, Jabez Makanda, Almamy Toure and Ragnar Ache

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Evan N'Dicka

Mainz

Centre-back Luca Kilian has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Paul Nebel will miss the rest of the season due to an unknown injury.

Stefan Bell picked up his fifth booking of the season against Hertha, which means he is suspended for this game.

Injured: Luca Kilian and Paul Nebel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Stefan Bell

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz Predicted XIs

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Makoto Hasebe; Erik Durm, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Filip Kostic; Amin Younes, Daichi Kamada; Andre Silva

Bo Svensson: "Frankfurt haven't lost a game at home and are having a sensational season! To compete we need a top performance, then we have a chance! Performance is at the heart of it!"#Mainz05 #SGEM05 — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) May 7, 2021

Mainz Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Robin Zentner; Jeremiah St Juste, Alexander Hack, Moussa Niakhate; Dominik Kohr; Danny Da Costa, Leandro Barreiro, Jean-Paul Boetius, Phillip Mwene; Jonathan Michael Burkardt, Quaison

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz Prediction

Mainz are in a rich vein of form, exhibiting exemplary teamwork in their recent games.

However, both teams might take a cautious approach in order to avoid defeat, leading to a goalless draw.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Mainz