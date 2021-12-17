Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Eintracht Frankfurt host Mainz at Deutsche Bank Park in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently seventh in the league, behind their opponents only on goal difference. Oliver Glasner's side have been in great form of late, having lost only one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They will hope to continue their form against Mainz on Saturday.

Mainz have faltered of late, having only managed two wins from their last six league games. Bo Svensson's side will go into the game off the back of a 4-0 win against Hertha Berlin last time out and will look to carry that momentum into the game against Frankfurt on Saturday.

Both sides are looking to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an exciting matchup.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz Head-to-Head

Mainz have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Eintracht Frankfurt winning only one.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in May. A late Ajdin Hrustic goal canceled out Karim Onisiwo's early opener to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide: W-L-D-W-W

Mainz Form Guide: D-L-W-L-W

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz Team News

Onisiwo will be a huge miss for Mainz

Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt will be without a host of players for the game on Saturday. Tuta will miss the game due to suspension, while Stefan Ilsanker and Kristijan Jakic are both doubts for the game.

Christopher Lenz, Djibril Sow and Jens Petter Hauge are all out injured.

Injured: Christopher Lenz, Djibril Sow, Jens Petter Hauge

Doubtful: Stefan Ilsanker, Kristijan Jakic

Suspended: Tuta

Mainz

Karim Onisiwo picked up an ankle injury in the 4-0 win against Hertha Berlin and is out for the game. Meanwhile, Adam Szalai, Anderson Lucoqui, Dominik Kohr and Jerry St. Juste are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Karim Onisiwo, Adam Szalai, Anderson Lucoqui, Dominik Kohr, Jerry St. Juste

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Evan N'Dicka, Martin Hinteregger, Makoto Hasebe; Filip Kostic, Sebastian Rode, Aymen Barkok, Danny Da Costa; Daichi Kamada, Jesper Lindstrom; Rafael Borre

Mainz Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Robin Zentner; Moussa Niakhate, Alexander Hack, Stefan Bell; Aaron Caricol, Jae-sung Lee, Anton Stach, Leandro Barreiro, Silvan Widmer; Marcus Ingvartsen; Jonathan Burkhardt

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz Prediction

Both sides have been in great goal-scoring form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict a high-scoring contest, with neither side getting the better of the other in a draw.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Mainz

Edited by Peter P