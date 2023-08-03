Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5th 2023

Eintracht Frankfurt will host Nottingham Forest at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

The home side had mixed results in the Bundesliga last season, particularly struggling for results in the second half of the season. They finished seventh in the league standings with 50 points from 34 games and made it to the DFB Pokal final which they lost 2-0 to RB Leipzig.

Saturday's game will mark Frankfurt's fifth and final pre-season game and they will now be looking to wrap things up on a positive note.

Nottingham Forest had their struggles in the league last season but managed to pick up enough points at the back end of the season to avoid the drop and will now play in the English top-flight in consecutive campaigns for the first time in almost three decades. They finished 16th in the Premier League standings last season with 38 points and will be targeting a higher points tally next season.

The visitors were thrashed 5-0 by Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennes in their last pre-season outing and will be looking to bounce back from that this weekend before they return to competitive action.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the first meeting between Frankfurt and Forest since the two sides faced off in a first-round clash of the now-defunct Inter-Cities Fairs Cup back in 1967 which the Reds won 5-0 on aggregate.

Frankfurt have had 21 meetings against English opposition in European competitions. They have won seven of those games, drawn six times and lost the other eight.

Forest are without a clean sheet in their last five matches while their opponents have failed to register any in their last seven matches.

The visitors conceded 68 goals in the Premier League last season. Only three teams conceded more, two of which got relegated to the second tier.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Frankfurt are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last five games. They have, however, lost just one home game all year and will fancy their chances ahead of Saturday's game.

Forest are on a three-game losing streak and have now lost four of their last five games. The home side are in better form than their opponents and should win here.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Frankfurt to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of Frankfurt's last seven matches)