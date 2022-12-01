Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sandhausen Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2, 2022 

Eintracht Frankfurt will host Sandhausen at the Deutsche Bank Park on Friday (December 2) in a friendly.

The hosts have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and are alive and well in the race for UEFA Champions League football. Eintracht played out a 1-1 draw against Mainz in their last Bundesliga game before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup international break. Randal Kolo Muani scored the equaliser midway through the second half.

Frankfurt have four friendlies scheduled during the international break. They have lost the first two of those games, so they will look to return to winning ways here. Sandhausen, meanwhile, have struggled in the 2.Bundesliga but have kept faith with manager Alois Schwartz. They lost 4-2 to Hamburg in their last league outing and find themselves rock-bottom in the standings.

The visitors played out a goalless draw against Austrian outfit Rheindorf Altach in a friendly last week.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sandhausen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between Eintracht and Sandhausen. The hosts have won five of those games, while the visitors have won just once.

Sandhausen have never kept a clean sheet in this fixture.

Three of Frankfurt's four league defeats this season have come at home.

Sandhausen have picked up just five points on the road in the league this season. Only St. Pauli (3) have picked up fewer.

Alois Schwartz's men have conceded 29 league goals this season, the third-highest in the German second tier.

The Eagles have scored 32 league goals this season. Only league leaders Bayern Munich (49) have scored more.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sandhausen Prediction

Frankfurt are on a run of back-to-back defeats. They have, however, lost just one of their last six home games across competitions and will fancy their chances here.

Sandhausen, meanwhile, are on a four-game winless streak and have won just one of their last seven games. They have won just one of their last nine away outings and could lose here.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Sandhausen

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sandhausen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Frankfurt

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last nine games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in Frankfurt's last nine games.)

