Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th May 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with an impressive SC Freiburg side in an important clash at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by FC Schalke 04 in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

SC Freiburg, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side eased past VfL Wolfsburg by a 2-0 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg Head-to-head and Key Numbers

Eintracht Frankfurt have a slight edge over SC Freiburg and have won eight out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to SC Freiburg's seven victories.

Eintracht Frankfurt have picked up 53 points in their 37 games against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga since 1993 - they have a better record only against Werder Bremen during this period.

Eintracht Frankfurt have won only one of their last 12 matches in the Bundesliga, with their previous victory in the competition coming by a 3-0 scoreline against FSV Mainz earlier this month.

SC Freiburg have won 59 points in their 33 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their second-best tally in the history of the competition.

SC Freiburg have won only one of their last 15 final away games of the Bundesliga season, with their previous such victory coming in 2013.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg Prediction

SC Freiburg have been exceptional this season and will be intent on securing their place in the top four. The away side have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this match.

Eintracht Frankfurt have not been at their best in recent weeks and cannot afford another debacle this weekend. SC Freiburg are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 SC Freiburg

Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - SC Freiburg

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: SC Freiburg to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Holer to score - Yes

