Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2023

Eintracht Frankfurt will host Schalke at Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday evening in another round of the German Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have had a largely solid campaign and are now in the hunt for back-to-back UEFA Champions League campaigns. They played out a 1-1 draw against Mainz in their last Bundesliga game, with Randal Kolo Muani scoring a second-half leveler before heading to the World Cup with the French national team.

Eintracht Frankfurt sit fourth in the Bundesliga standings with 27 points from 15 games and will be looking to return to competitive action this weekend on a positive note.

Schalke, meanwhile, have endured a disastrous return to the top flight and currently find themselves deep in the drop zone. They were beaten 2-0 by league leaders and defending champions Bayern Munich in their last game and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the league table with just nine points picked so far. They will aim to begin picking up points starting this weekend to avoid an impending relegation tussle.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 meetings between Frankfurt and Schalke. The hosts have won 11 of those games while the visitors have won 18 times. There have been 18 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won five of their last eight games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture and their last seven across all competitions.

Three of Frankfurt's four league defeats this season have come on home turf.

The Royal Blues have picked up just two points away from home this season, the fewest in the Bundesliga so far.

Schalke are the lowest-scoring side in the Bundesliga this season with a goal tally of just 13.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke Prediction

Frankfurt have won three of their last four competitive outings and have lost just one of their last six league games. They have won three of their last four home league games and will fancy their chances ahead of Saturday's clash.

Schalke lost nine of their last 10 games before the winter break and went without a win in their six friendly outings since December. They are winless away from home this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 Schalke

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Frankfurt

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

