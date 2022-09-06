Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7, 2022

Eintracht Frankfurt will host Sporting Lisbon at the Deutsche Bank Park on Wednesday night in their UEFA Champions League opener.

The hosts are enjoying a good run of results after losing 6-1 to Bayern Munich in their first Bundesliga game and 2-0 to Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup They picked up a clinical 4-0 win over RB Leipzig in their last game and will look to carry that momentum onto the European stage. Frankfurt will make their first appearance this century in Europe's prestigious tournament and will hope to mark the occasion on a positive note.

Sporting, meanwhile, have struggled this season following the departure of many first-team players. They returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Estoril Praia last week, thanks to first-half goals from Jeremiah St. Juste and Marcus Edwards.

The Primeira Liga outfit kicked off their group stage run last season with a 5-1 home defeat to Ajax. They will hope for a better start to their European campaign this time.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Frankfurt and Lisbon.

The Bundesliga outfit have had six clashes with Portuguese opposition, winning twice, drawing twice and losing as many.

The Leoes have won just two of their last ten games against German club.

Sporting scored 14 goals in the Champions League group stage last season, their highest goal tally in a single season of the continental showpiece.

Frankfurt have scored at least once in all but one of their last ten competitive outings.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Frankfurt are on a run of back-to-back victories and are unbeaten in their last four games. They have lost just one of their last seven games at home and will hope to continue their good form.

Sporting ended a run of back-to-back defeats at the weekend, which marked just their second victory in their last six games. They have, however, lost just one of their last five games on the road and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Sporting Lisbon

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in four of Frankfurt's last six games.)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav