Eintracht Frankfurt vs St. Pauli Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Eintracht Frankfurt will face St. Pauli at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have hit a rough patch in recent games and have dropped out of the continental places to seventh place with 10 points from seven matches.

Ad

Frankfurt played out a 2-2 draw with Freiburg in their last league outing, dropping points in the 87th minute following a brilliant free-kick from their opponents. They were then thrashed 5-1 by a struggling Liverpool side in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

St. Pauli, meanwhile, enjoyed an encouraging start to their season, winning two of their first three league games but have since lost their way and have rapidly dropped down the standings. They were beaten 3-0 on home turf by Hoffenheim last weekend, conceding all three goals in the second half and will be keen to put up a much better showing when they hit the road on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit 14th in the league standings with seven points and are just three points above Heidenheim in the first relegation spot.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs St. Pauli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 meetings between Frankfurt and St. Pauli. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won five times.

There have been eight draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last seven.

Frankfurt have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season with a goal concession tally of 18.

St. Pauli are the joint-third-lowest-scoring side in the German top flight this term with just eight goals in seven games.

Ad

Eintracht Frankfurt vs St. Pauli Prediction

Die Adler are winless in their last four games across all competitions, conceding 15 goals in that period. They have been poor at home of late but remain clear favorites for the weekend clash and will only need to avoid complacency to secure maximum points.

Kiezkicker have lost their last four games on the bounce after going undefeated in their previous four. They have struggled for results in this fixture of late and could see their struggles continue on Saturday.

Ad

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 St. Pauli

Eintracht Frankfurt vs St. Pauli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in nine of the hosts' last 10 matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More