Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

The action continues in round 12 of the German Bundesliga as Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart lock horns at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday.

Dino Toppmoller’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last nine games against the visitors and will be looking to extend this dominant run.

Frankfurt turned in a resilient team display just before the international break as they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

Toppmoller’s side have now gone seven consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, a run which has seen them rise to second spot in Group G of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

With 18 points from 11 matches, Frankfurt are currently seventh in the league standings but could move level with fifth-placed Dortmund with all three points this weekend.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart were one of the more active sides during the international break as they picked up a 2-0 friendly victory over Nurnberg.

This was in keeping with their impressive run of form in the Bundesliga, where they have won seven of their last nine matches since the start of September.

With 24 points from 11 matches, Stuttgart are currently third in the league table, seven points behind first-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 37 meetings between the sides, Stuttgart boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last nine games against Stuttgart, claiming five wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in February 2018.

Toppmoller’s men are unbeaten at home this season, picking up six wins and three draws in their nine matches at the Deutsche Bank Park so far.

Stuttgart boast the fifth-best defensive record in the Bundesliga so far, having conceded 14 goals in their 11 matches.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart Prediction

Frankfurt and Stuttgart have enjoyed a solid start to the season and head into the weekend on a fine run of form. While we anticipate an end-to-end affair at the Deutsche Bank Park, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Stuttgart

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: First to score - Frankfurt (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last six matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last seven meetings)