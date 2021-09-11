Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Eintracht Frankfurt will square off against Stuttgart in the latest round of the Bundesliga's 2021-22 matches on Sunday at the Commerzbank Arena.

Eintracht Frankfurt are 14th in the Bundesliga table and have managed just two points from their three games so far.

Frankfurt are coming off a 1-1 draw against Arminia Bielefeld, with Patrick Wimmer canceling out Jens Petter Hauge's goal.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart secured a relatively comfortable 3-0 win over Nurnberg in a club friendly which was played on 2 September. They are 13th in the standings, with three points from three matches played.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head

Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart have played 32 games against each other. Frankfurt have won nine matches, while Stuttgart emerged victorious on 17 occasions. Six matches have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw. Sasa Kaladzjic gave Stuttgart the lead in the 68th-minute, but Filip Kostic equalized just a minute later.

Eintracht form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D

Stuttgart form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt have only one injury concern ahead of Sunday's game. Former Bayern Munich midfielder Sebastian Rode has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Injured: Sebastian Rode

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🎙Glasner's pre-match presser:



"We spoke with Kostic again yesterday. The subject matter will remain private, but the issue is done and dusted now as far as we’re concerned. He’s part of Eintracht, and now all we’re waiting for is for Filip Kostic to be Filip Kostic.”#SGEVfB pic.twitter.com/PXKEg62QNn — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) September 10, 2021

Stuttgart

Stuttgart's injury list is quite long, with star striker Sasa Kalajdzic ruled out with a shoulder problem. Naouirou Ahamada (ankle), Momo Cisse (foot), Lilian Egloff (foot), Mohamed Sankoh (knee), and Silas Katompa Mvumpa have all been ruled out as well.

Chris Fuhrich's participation is in doubt as he continues to recover from a collarbone injury.

Injured: Naouirou Ahamada, Sasa Kaladzjic, Momo Cisse, Lilian Egloff, Mohamed Sankoh, Silas Katompa Mvumpa

Doubtful: Chris Fuhrich

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Kevin Trapp; Christopher Lenz, Evan N'Dicka, Martin Hinteregger, Danny da Costa; Djibril Sow, Makoto Hasebe; Filip Kostic, Aymen Barkok, Daichi Kamada; Rafael Borre

Stuttgart Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Florian Muller; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf; Roberto Massimo, Philipp Klement, Wataru Endo, Borna Sosa; Philipp Forster, Daniel Didavi, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart Prediction

Stuttgart's injury woes have led to them making a slow start to the season, and Frankfurt could compound their problems further by handing them a defeat. Frankfurt themselves haven't been in inspiring form but should be able to make home advantage count on Sunday.

We predict that Eintracht Frankfurt will prevail by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Stuttgart

