Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2022

Eintracht Frankfurt are set to play Tottenham Hotspur at the Deutsche Bank Park on Tuesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Eintracht Frankfurt come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Urs Fischer's Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. First-half goals from attacker Mario Gotze and Danish midfielder Jesper Lindstrom secured the win for Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt, who had French forward Randal Kolo Muani sent off in the second-half.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the English Premier League. Goals from Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus and Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka sealed the deal for Arsenal. Star striker Harry Kane scored the goal for Tottenham Hotspur, who had Brazilian right-back Emerson Royal sent off in the second-half.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time Eintracht Frankfurt are playing Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.

Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada has made six goal contributions in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

French forward Randal Kolo Muani has managed seven goal contributions in the league for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Harry Kane has scored seven goals in the league for Tottenham Hotspur.

After a slow start, South Korean attacker Son Heung-min has managed four goal contributions for Tottenham Hotspur.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently 6th in the league, and have won four of their last five league games. The likes of Daichi Kamada and Randal Kolo Muani have started the season well for the Bundesliga side, and will hope to transfer their league form into the continental stage.

They are currently 3rd in their Champions League group, and have won one game so far. With Sporting CP doing well and Tottenham Hotspur the favourites to top the group, Eintracht Frankfurt will have to do well to move to the next round.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, will be disappointed after a poor derby performance against Arsenal. They are 3rd in the league, and there has been discussion regarding their performances this season, despite their high position in the table.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 100 - Harry Kane's 100 away goals in the Premier League have come after only 147 appearances. Unfazed. 100 - Harry Kane's 100 away goals in the Premier League have come after only 147 appearances. Unfazed. https://t.co/Pter9ctFzW

They are 2nd in their group, three points behind leaders Sporting CP. Antonio Conte does not enjoy a good record in the Champions League as a manager, and a poor outing with a strong side will not bode well for the Italian.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC #Juve



“I'm happy and enjoying my time with Tottenham, the owner and Paratici. I don't see any problems”. Antonio Conte on Juventus job links: “It’s disrespectful for the coach that works in Juventus and for me working in Tottenham. We have just started the season”.“I'm happy and enjoying my time with Tottenham, the owner and Paratici. I don't see any problems”. Antonio Conte on Juventus job links: “It’s disrespectful for the coach that works in Juventus and for me working in Tottenham. We have just started the season”. 🚨⚪️ #THFC #Juve“I'm happy and enjoying my time with Tottenham, the owner and Paratici. I don't see any problems”. https://t.co/simfnUgd1U

Tottenham Hotspur to win here.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Harry Kane to score: Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far