Eintracht Frankfurt vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th November 2022

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with TSG Hoffenheim in an important clash at the Deutsche Bank Park on Wednesday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs TSG Hoffenheim Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts edged FC Augsburg to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

TSG Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far. The away side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs TSG Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

TSG Hoffenheim have a good record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 12 of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's nine victories.

After a run of six consecutive victories against TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt failed to win either of their games against their opponents in the competition last season.

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last six home games against TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and have won three of these matches.

Eintracht Frankfurt have managed to pick up 23 points from their 13 Bundesliga matches so far - their best tally at this stage of the competition since the 2018-29 season.

Eintracht Frankfurt have won 21 points from their last 10 Bundesliga games this season - no other team in the competition has a better record in this regard.

After a run of four victories in five league matches, TSG Hoffenheim have won only one of their last seven matches in the Bundesliga.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have been a formidable force in recent weeks and have improved since the start of the season. The likes of Randal Kolo Muani and Mario Gotze can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this week.

TSG Hoffenheim have not been at their best this season and will need to make amends in the coming weeks. Eintracht Frankfurt are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 TSG Hoffenheim

Eintracht Frankfurt vs TSG Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: TSG Hoffenheim to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Randal Kolo Muani to score - Yes

