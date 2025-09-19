Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st September 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Union Berlin lock horns with an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt side in an important encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Preview

Union Berlin are currently in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 4-2 defeat at the hands of TSG Hoffenheim last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The hosts eased past Galatasaray by a 5-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Eintracht Frankfurt have a good recent record against Union Berlin and have won 10 out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Union Berlin's four victories.

Eintracht Frankfurt are winless in their last three matches against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-0 margin away from home in November 2023.

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last five matches at home in the Bundesliga and have scored a total of 14 goals in these games.

Eintracht Frankfurt have scored a total of eight goals in their first three matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - only Bayern Munich have been more prolific than them this season.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have started their season brilliantly and will need to make the most of their recent form. Ritsu Doan has been prolific for his side and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Union Berlin are yet to hit their stride this season but will be up against a formidable side in this fixture. Eintracht Frankfurt are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Union Berlin

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to score first - Yes

