Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Union Berlin lock horns with an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt side in an important clash at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Preview

Union Berlin are currently in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past FC Magdeburg by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Eintracht Frankfurt have an impressive recent record against Union Berlin and have won eight out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Union Berlin's one victory.

Eintracht Frankfurt won the reverse fixture by a 3-0 margin in the Bundesliga last year and have won each of their last three matches at home against Union Berlin in the competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost only one of their last 22 matches at home in the Bundesliga this season, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin against VfB Stuttgart in November last year.

Union Berlin have already picked up 14 points in the second half of the Bundesliga this season - as many points as they had won in the first half of the competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have punched above their weight so far this season and have made the Deutsche Bank Park their fortress this season. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and will look to make the most of their home advantage this weekend.

Union Berlin have improved in recent weeks but have a few amends to make ahead of this game. Eintracht Frankfurt are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 Union Berlin

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Union Berlin to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mario Gotze to score - Yes