Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th April 2023

The DFB-Pokal is back in action with another round of matches this week as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with Union Berlin in an important clash at the Deutsche Bank Park on Tuesday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Preview

Union Berlin are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The away side thrashed VfB Stuttgart by a 3-0 margin over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by VfL Bochum in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Eintracht Frankfurt have a good recent record against Union Berlin and have won eight out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Union Berlin's three victories.

Eintracht Frankfurt are winless in seven games on the trot at the moment - their worst run in the German top flight since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in six Bundesliga games on the trot at home for the first time under Oliver Glasner and have picked up 14 of a possible 18 points during this period.

Union Berlin are unbeaten in their last 18 home games in the Bundesliga - only Bayern Munich have a better record in this regard in the competition.

Union Berlin have picked up 51 points from their 26 points in the Bundesliga this season - their best record at this stage of the competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Prediction

Union Berlin are in impressive form at the moment and will be intent on winning a trophy this season. Sheraldo Becker has been his side's talisman this season and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt have excellent players at their disposal but have been largely inconsistent this season. Union Berlin are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Union Berlin

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Union Berlin to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Sheraldo Becker to score - Yes

