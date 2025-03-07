Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Union Berlin take on an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt side in an important encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Preview

Union Berlin are currently in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Holstein Kiel last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match,

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts defeated Ajax by a 2-1 margin in the UEFA Europa League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Head-to-head and Key Numbers

Eintracht Frankfurt have a good recent record against Union Berlin and have won 10 out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Union Berlin's three victories.

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost only one of their last nine matches at home against Union Berlin in all competitions, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in February 2020.

Eintracht Frankfurt have conceded four goals in each of their last two matches in the Bundesliga - their first such streak in the competition since 2010.

Union Berlin have picked up only 23 points from their 24 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their lowest points tally at this stage of the season in the history of the competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt are in the midst of a slump in the Bundesliga but will take plenty of heart from their performance against Ajax in the Europa League. Hugo Ekitike has been impressive for the hosts and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Union Berlin have struggled this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Eintracht Frankfurt are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Union Berlin

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to score first - Yes

