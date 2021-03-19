Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Eintracht Frankfurt host Union Berlin as they look to keep their place in the Bundesliga top four.

Frankfurt have experienced a slight dip in form recently. That has allowed Borussia Dortmund to close the gap to two points in the race for next season's Champions League spots.

Since beating Bayern Munich 2-1 a few weeks ago, Frankfurt have not won any of their Bundesliga games. They lost to Werder Bremen before managing 1-1 draws against Stuttgart and RB Leipzig.

Adi Hütter discusses Eintracht’s upcoming “finals”, their objectives and latest team news ahead of Saturday’s meeting with @fcunion_en. 🎙🗞#SGEFCU #SGE https://t.co/foRFBQd6Ha — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) March 18, 2021

Emil Forsberg gave Leipzig the lead against Frankfurt last week, but Daichi Kamada scored 15 minutes after that to give Adi Hutter's side a share of the spoils.

Union have a chance to move to within three points of Frankfurt if they win this game. They are currently in seventh place, knocking on the door for European qualification for next season.

Last weekend, Union beat Koln 2-1 at home. They went behind just before half-time thanks to an Ondrej Duda penalty. However, Max Kruse and Christopher Trimmel scored in the second half to give them the three points.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

Eintracht have won five of their last 10 games against Union, losing only once in that period.

The reverse fixture ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw. Union raced into a two-goal lead early in the game, but Frankfurt turned it around to lead 3-2. However, they were pegged back late in the game, as both teams shared a point each.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Union Berlin form guide: W-D-D-W-D

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt will miss Amin Younes and Tuta, who are both suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards.

Eric Durm, Martin Hinteregger and Almamy Toure have all been ruled out with injuries.

Union Berlin

Julian Ryerson, Niko Giesselmann, Sheraldo Becker and Anthony Ujah are all out due to injury problems. Christopher Lenz and Taiwo Awoniyi have both missed action in the last few weeks and look set to remain on the sidelines.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Predicted XIs

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Kevin Trapp, Stefan Ilsanker, Ragnar Ache, Evan N'Dicka; Aymen Barkok, Makoto Hasebe, Djibril Sow, Filip Kostic; Sebastian Rode; Luka Jovic, Andre Silva

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Loris Karius; Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Niko Schlotterbeck; Christopher Trimmel, Christian Gentner, Robert Andrich, Marius Bulter, Marcus Ingvartsen; Max Kruse, Joel Pohjanpalo

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Prediction

With injuries and suspensions ruling out certain key players for Frankfurt, this will not be an easy outing for them.

We are predicting yet another draw for Hutter's men.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Union Berlin