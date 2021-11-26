Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga will continue at the weekend and will see Eintracht Frankfurt host Union Berlin at the Commerzbank Arena on Sunday.

Eintracht Frankfurt picked up back-to-back league wins for the first time since April after beating Freiburg 2-0 away from home in their last Bundesliga outing. Jesper Lindstrom and Filip Kostic both scored goals for the visitors on the day.

Eintracht Frankfurt still have quite a long way to go as they sit 11th in the league table. However, they could move within touching distance of the European spots with a win on Sunday.

Union Berlin beat Hertha Berlin 2-0 in their last game, their first league win since they beat Wolfsburg by the same scoreline last month. The win over Hertha Berlin ended a three-game winless run in the league and was followed by a 1-0 win over Maccabi Haifa in the Conference League on Thursday.

Union Berlin sit fifth in the Bundesliga standings with 20 points from 12 games. They could break into the Champions League places with a win at the weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

There have been just 11 meetings between Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won just once. There have been four draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in a league clash back in March. Eintracht Frankfurt won the game 5-2.

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide: W-W-D-L-L

Union Berlin Form Guide: W-D-L-D-W

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Christopher Lenz is out with an injury and will miss the game on Sunday. Goncalo Paciencia has recovered from his injury and could feature.

Injured: Christopher Lenz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Kevin Behrens has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation. The striker is the only player set to miss out for the visitors.

Injured: None

COVID-19: Kevin Behrens

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Makoto Hasebe, Evan N'Dicka; Timothy Chandler, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Filip Kostic; Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada; Rafael Santos Borre

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andreas Luthe (GK); Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgart; Niko Giesselmann, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Grischa Promel, Christopher Trimmel; Taiwo Awoniyi, Max Kruse

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions. They have lost just one home game all season and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage at the weekend.

Union Berlin have won just one game on the road in the Bundesliga this season, a 2-1 win over Mainz early last month. Their poor away form could continue on Sunday, and we expect Eintracht Frankfurt to secure a narrow win.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Union Berlin

Edited by Peter P