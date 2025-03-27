Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th March 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as VfB Stuttgart take on an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt side in an important clash at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfB Stuttgart Preview

VfB Stuttgart are currently in 10th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 4-3 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts eased past VfL Bochum by a 3-1 margin in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfB Stuttgart have a good recent record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 17 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's 11 victories.

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost only two of their last 11 matches against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga - with both their defeats during this period coming last season.

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost each of their last two matches at home in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in the competition since February 2022.

VfB Stuttgart are winless in their last five matches in the Bundesliga - their first such run in the competition since April 2023.

With an average age of just over 25 years, VfB Stuttgart have the youngest squad in the Bundesliga this season.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have stuttered regularly over the past month and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The hosts have good attacking players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

VfB Stuttgart can pack a punch on their day but have been surprisingly underwhelming in recent weeks. Eintracht Frankfurt are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 VfB Stuttgart

Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfB Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to score first - Yes

