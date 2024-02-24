Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg lock horns with an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt side in an important encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Wolfsburg Preview

VfL Wolfsburg are currently in 12th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Union Saint-Gilloise in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfL Wolfsburg have a good recent record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 20 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's eight victories.

VfL Wolfsburg have managed to win a total of 22 matches against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga - more than they have achieved against any other team in the competition.

VfL Wolfsburg have found the back of the net in each of their last 22 matches against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, with their previous such failure coming in a 2-0 defeat in 2012.

VfL Wolfsburg are winless in their last seven matches in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in the competition since January 2022.

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last four matches at home in the Bundesliga and have won three of these games.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on maintaining their stellar home record. Ansgar Knauff scored two goals against SC Freiburg last week and will look to have a similar impact on this fixture.

VfL Wolfsburg have been plagued by inconsistency this season and will need to play out of their skins in the coming weeks. Eintracht Frankfurt are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 VfL Wolfsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ansgar Knauff to score - Yes