Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd February 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg take on an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt side in an important encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Wolfsburg Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Holstein Kiel last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfL Wolfsburg have an impressive recent record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 20 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's nine victories.

VfL Wolfsburg have won a total of 22 matches against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga - the second-highest number of victories they have achieved against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt have picked up 37 points from their first 19 matches in the Bundesliga this season - their second-best tally at this stage of the season in the history of the competition.

VfL Wolfsburg have picked up 16 points from their nine matches away from home in the Bundesliga - their best such record at this stage of the competition since the 2018-19 season.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have been excellent over the past year and will be intent on making the most of their impressive run in the Bundesliga. The hosts were outplayed by AS Roma in the Europa League and have a point to prove this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg have been inconsistent this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Eintracht Frankfurt are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 VfL Wolfsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to keep a clean sheet - Yes

