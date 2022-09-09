Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt take on VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.
Eintracht Frankfurt are in 10th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Sporting Lisbon in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
VfL Wolfsburg are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this year. The away side suffered a 4-2 defeat against Koln last week and will need to step up to the plate in this match.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head
VfL Wolfsburg have a good record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 14 out of the 33 matches played between the two teams. Eintracht Frankfurt have managed six victories against VfL Wolfsburg and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for VfL Wolfsburg. Eintracht Frankfurt were poor on the day and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.
Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-D-D-L
VfL Wolfsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-D-L-D
Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Wolfsburg Team News
Eintracht Frankfurt
Aurelio Buta, Christopher Lenz, and Almamy Toure are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Jerome Onguene and Sebastian Rode have made progress with their recovery but might not be risked in this match.
Injured: Aurelio Buta, Almamy Toure, Christopher Lenz
Doubtful: Jerome Onguene, Sebastian Rode
Suspended: None
VfL Wolfsburg
Jonas Wind is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Yannick Gerhardt and Patrick Wimmer are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.
Injured: Jonas Wind
Doubtful: Yannick Gerhardt, Patrick Wimmer
Suspended: None
Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI
Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp; Evan Ndicka, Tuta, Makoto Hasebe; Luca Pellegrini, Ansgar Knauff, Kristijan Jakic, Djibril Sow; Mario Gotze, Daichi Kamada, Randal Kolo Muani
VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Koen Casteels; Micky van de Ven, Ridle Baku, Maxence Lacroix, Paulo Otavio; Maximilian Arnold, Josuha Guilavogui, Mattias Svanberg, Jakub Kaminski; Lukas Nmecha, Omar Marmoush
Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction
Eintracht Frankfurt have impressive players in their ranks but have not justified their potential this season. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and will need to address their issues this month.
VfL Wolfsburg are in dismal form at the moment and face an uphill battle in the coming weeks. Both teams have struggled over the past month and could play out a draw this weekend.
Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 VfL Wolfsburg