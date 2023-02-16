Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with Werder Bremen in an important clash at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts slumped to a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of FC Koln in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their Bundesliga campaign. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

#werder #SGESVW 🗣️ Werner on Frankfurt: "They are in top form. I don't think their focus is fully on the Champions League yet, rather on the upcoming game this Saturday. We won't make it easy for them." 🗣️ Werner on Frankfurt: "They are in top form. I don't think their focus is fully on the Champions League yet, rather on the upcoming game this Saturday. We won't make it easy for them." #werder #SGESVW https://t.co/cy5yWpXwja

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Eintracht Frankfurt have a good recent record against Werder Bremen and have won 13 of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's 10 victories.

Werder Bremen have won 43 matches against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga - they have secured more victories only against FC Schalke 04 in their top-flight history.

Werder Bremen have won only one of their last six matches against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin in February 2021.

Eintracht Frankfurt were on an unbeaten run of seven matches in the Bundesliga before they suffered a shock 3-0 defeat against FC Koln last weekend.

Werder Bremen won their previous away game in the Bundesliga by a 2-0 margin and have now won four away league games this season - as many as they had managed in the entirety of their 2020-21 campaign.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have stepped up to the plate this season but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. The hosts have an array of impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Werder Bremen have shown flashes of potential this season but are far from the finished product at the moment. Eintracht Frankfurt have been the better team so far and should be able to mount a comeback in this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Werder Bremen

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Randal Kolo Muani to score - Yes

