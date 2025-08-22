Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2025

The Bundesliga is set to kick off with a set of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen lock horns with Eintracht Frankfurt in an important encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Preview
Werder Bremen finished in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings last season and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arminia in the DFB Pokal last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, finished in third place in the league table last season and have stepped up to the plate in recent months. The hosts thrashed Engers to a comprehensive 5-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 16 games apiece out of the 43 matches played between the two teams.
- Eintracht Frankfurt have won a total of 39 matches against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga - more victories than they have achieved against any other team in the history of the competition.
- Werder Bremen have remained winless in their last 10 opening games of the season in the Bundesliga - the longest such run by any team in the competition at the moment.
- Eintracht Frankfurt have won only one of their last five opening games of the season in the Bundesliga, with their only such victory coming against SV Darmstadt in the 2023-24 season.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Prediction
Eintracht Frankfurt have stepped up to the plate in recent years but have not been at their best on the opening matchday in the Bundesliga. The hosts have excellent players in their ranks and will need to be at their best this weekend.
Werder Bremen have not been at their best this year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Saturday. Eintracht Frankfurt are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Werder Bremen
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Werder Bremen to score first - Yes