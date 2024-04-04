Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Werder Bremen lock horns with an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt side in an important encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park on Friday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Union Berlin in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of VfL Wolfsburg last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won 15 games apiece out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams.

Werder Bremen have won 43 of their 106 matches against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga - they have secured more victories only against Schalke in the history of the competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost only one of their last seven matches in the Bundesliga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 3-1 margin against Borussia Dortmund.

Werder Bremen have lost each of their last four matches in the Bundesliga - the first time they have endured such a run since January 2023.

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last seven matches at home in the Bundesliga and have lost only one of their last 23 such games.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have stepped up to the plate so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their impressive home form. The hosts have an impressive squad at their disposal and will look to make their mark this week.

Werder Bremen have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Eintracht Frankfurt are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Werder Bremen

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Werder Bremen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mario Gotze to score - Yes