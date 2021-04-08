Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Eintracht Frankfurt entertain Wolfsburg at the Waldstadion in Bundesliga action on Saturday.

Both clubs are enjoying a great campaign in the domestic league this season and have lost three games so far. The only other team to have lost just three games is Bayern Munich.

The hosts head into the fixture having won two games in a row, including a crucial 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund last week. Wolfsburg have won three in a row, with last week's fixture ending in a narrow 1-0 win against Koln.

🗣“We have the chance to move within a point of Wolfsburg with a win. That’s the clear target” - Adi Hütter's pre-match presser. #SGE #SGEWOB https://t.co/ISglkzOG7b — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) April 8, 2021

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 43 times across all competitions. The Eagles have just nine wins to their name while the Wolves have won 21 times. 13 games in this fixture have ended in a draw.

Wolfsburg have been victorious in their last four trips to the Waldstadion and will be hoping to record a league double on Saturday as well.

They last met in December in league action at the Volkswagen Arena. Wolfsburg recorded a 2-1 win thanks to Wout Weghorst's second-half brace.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in Bundesliga: W-W-D-D-L

Wolfsburg form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-L-L

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Adi Hütter will be without the services of club captain Martin Hinteregger, who is struggling with a thigh injury. Ragnar Ache, Jabez Makanda and Almamy Toure are long-term absentees.

Amin Younes was replaced in their previous Bundesliga fixture, apparently due to a knock. He faces a late fitness test ahead of the game. Hutter also hinted that Luka Jovic lacks match fitness, so a late fitness test is on the cards for him as well.

🎙️ #Hütter:

„Luka Jovic ist noch nicht ganz bei 100 Prozent, ihm fehlt etwas Spielpraxis. Er ist trotz allem auf einem guten Weg. Ich wünsche mir, dass er weiter so für die Mannschaft arbeitet und läuft, dann kommt die Belohnung von alleine.“

––––––#SGE #SGEWOB — Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) April 8, 2021

Injured: Ragnar Ache, Jabez Makanda, Almamy Toure, Martin Hinteregger

Doubtful: Luka Jovic, Amin Younes

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg

For the hosts, Admir Mehmedi and Renato Steffen have been ruled out with calf and ankle injuries respectively. Captain Josuha Guilavogui withdrew from training on Wednesday and won't play a part in the fixture.

Paulo Otávio is suspended for the game after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign.

Injured: Admir Mehmedi, Renato Steffen, Josuha Guilavogui

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Paulo Otávio

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Stefan Ilsanker, Tuta, Evan N'Dicka; Steven Zuber, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Timothy Chandler; Filip Kostic, Daichi Kamada; Andre Silva.

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Yannick Gerhardt; Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Philipp, Josip Brekalo; Wout Weghorst

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Both clubs have been in scintillating form and are working hard to secure a European qualification spot this season. The hosts are the joint second-highest goalscorers in the competition while the visitors have the joint-best defensive record in the league.

The game promises to be an engaging contest and given the form of the two sides, a high-scoring draw looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Wolfsburg.