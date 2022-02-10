Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Eintracht Frankfurt are set to play Wolfsburg at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Eintracht Frankfurt come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Pellegrino Matarazzo's Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. A goal from French centre-back Evan Ndicka and a brace from Australian midfielder Ajdin Hrustic sealed the deal for Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt. Goals from centre-back Waldemar Anton and Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdic proved to be a mere consolation for Stuttgart.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, beat Stefan Leitl's Greuther Furth 4-1 in the league. A brace from young Belgian midfielder Aster Vranckx and second-half goals from midfielder Maximilian Arnold and attacker Maximilian Philipp ensured victory for Florian Kohfeldt's Wolfsburg. Sweden international Branimir Hrgota scored the goal for Greuther Furth.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Wolfsburg hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost six and drawn nine.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from Dutch attacker Sam Lammers for Eintracht Frankfurt was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Dutch striker Wout Weghorst, now at Burnley, for Wolfsburg.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-D-L-W

Wolfsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-D-L-L

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt will be without veteran Japanese centre-back Makoto Hasebe and attacker Ragnar Ache. There are doubts over the availability of Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada and Serbian left wing-back Filip Kostic. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Oliver Glasner is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Ragnar Ache, Makoto Hasebe

Doubtful: Filip Kostic, Daichi Kamada

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg manager Florian Kohfeldt will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian left-back Paulo Otavio and Brazilian right-back William. There are doubts over the availability of forward Lukas Nmecha and Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager.

Injured: William, Paulo Otavio

Doubtful: Xaver Schlager, Lukas Nmecha

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kevin Trapp, Stefan Ilsanker, Martin Hinteregger, Evan Ndicka, Timothy Chandler, Sebastian Rode, Kristijan Jakic, Ajdin Hrustic, Jens Petter Hauge, Rafael Santos Borre, Jesper Lindstrom

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Koen Casteels, Maxence Lacroix, Sebastiaan Bornauw, John Brooks, Ridle Baku, Maximilian Arnold, Yannick Gerhardt, Renato Steffen, Maximilian Philipp, Aster Vranckx, Jonas Wind

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently 9th in the league, and have won only two of their last five league games. Serbia international Filip Kostic has registered seven assists in the league this season.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are 12th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. Having sold star striker Wout Weghorst to Burnley in January, Wolfsburg find themselves in a precarious position. Danish striker Jonas Wind and experienced forward Max Kruse have been signed in January to replace Weghorst's output.

Eintracht Frankfurt should edge past Wolfsburg here.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 Wolfsburg

Edited by Abhinav Anand