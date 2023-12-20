Eintracht Frankfurt Women vs SL Benfica Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21st 2023

Eintracht Frankfurt Women will welcome SL Benfica Women to Deutsche Bank Park for a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Thursday.

The home side are coming off a comfortable 4-0 away victory over Freiburg in the Frauen-Bundesliga over the weekend. Barbara Dunst broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute, while Alina Axtmann put through her own goal in the 41st minute. Lisanne Grawe and Nicole Anyomi scored second-half goals to complete the rout.

Benfica, meanwhile, thrashed Vilaverdense 5-0 away from home in the Campeonato Nacional Feminino. Andrea Falcon and Kika Nazarateh each scored braces while Marta Cintra scored a 42nd-minute penalty in the rout.

As Águias now turn their focus back to the continent, where their last game saw them claim maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Frankfurt in the reverse fixture last week.

The victory took them to the second spot in Group A, having garnered six points from three games. Frankfurt are third with three points.

Eintracht Frankfurt Women vs SL Benfica Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Twelve of Benfica's last 13 games in all competitions have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of Frankfurt's last seven games have produced over 2.5 goals, with four games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Benfica have won seven of the eight away games they have played in all competitions this season (one loss).

There have been goals scored in both halves in six of Frankfurt's last seven games.

Eintracht Frankfurt Women vs SL Benfica Women Prediction

Barcelona are the runaway favorites to top this group, with Frankfurt and Benfica likely to battle it out for second place. The Portuguese drew first blood in Lisbon last week to claim control of second place.

Frankfurt will be looking to return the favor in front of their own fans but their visitors' impressive record on their travels could be a cause for concern.

We are backing Niko Arnautis' side to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt Women 2-1 Benfica Women

Eintracht Frankfurt Women vs SL Benfica Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals