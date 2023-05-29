"Either one alongside Vinicius Junior would be magnificent" – Pundit claims Liverpool or Arsenal star this summer would fit in at Real Madrid

Former West Ham United star Frank McAvennie has asserted that either Liverpool star Andrew Robertson or Arsenal ace Kieran Tierney would be a good signing for Real Madrid this summer.

Robertson, 29, has emerged as a top target for Los Blancos in the recent past, as per the Daily Mail. He has been identified as a potential first-team starter as the La Liga giants are currently preparing for life after Ferland Mendy.

Tierney, on the other hand, has been speculated to depart Arsenal since the turn of the year as he has fallen down in the pecking order this term. The 25-year-old has been linked with Newcastle United and Manchester City of late.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie suggested that either one of the Scotland internationals would be a brilliant addition to Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window. He elaborated:

"It is good for Scottish football. They were talking about Arsenal's Tierney as well. Tierney is better than Andy... I think he is a better defender. I think either of them would fit in at Real Madrid. Either one alongside Vinicius Junior would be magnificent. I could see it working with either of them but Liverpool certainly need a revamp."

Robertson, who has a contract until June 2026 at Anfield, has established himself as one of the best left-backs in the world over the past five seasons. He has netted eight goals and laid out 63 assists in 267 games for Liverpool so far.

Should the 2019-20 Premier League winner join Carlo Ancelotti's side this summer, he would emerge as a key starter for them. However, the former Hull City left-back could prove to be a tricky business due to his potential asking price.

Meanwhile, Tierney could provide solid competition to David Alaba over the course of an entire campaign. The 2020 FA Cup winner has registered five goals and 14 assists in 123 matches across all competitions for Arsenal so far.

Earlier last year, the Arsenal defender was linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid, as per Football Insider.

Real Madrid hold internal discussions to sign Liverpool star: Reports

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have identified Liverpool star Roberto Firmino as a striking target ahead of the next season. They have held internal discussions about the star, who is set to be free this June.

Firmino, 31, has been a crucial part of Jurgen Klopp's gegenpressing system since arriving from Hoffenheim for £29 million in 2015. He has helped the Reds lift one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League crown.

Overall, Firmino has scored 111 goals and laid out 79 assists in 362 appearances for the Merseyside outfit.

Poll : 0 votes