El Clasico: 4 reasons why watching club football's top fixture would be a waste of time

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Preview
372   //    27 Oct 2018, 20:00 IST

Messi would miss El Clasico due to a dislocated shoulder
Messi would miss El Clasico due to a dislocated shoulder

The biggest and most watched club football match in the world takes place this weekend in Spain, as Barcelona tackle Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

Both teams are the biggest clubs in Spain, and serve as the symbols of two distinct cultures, distinguished by political divides. Their history is interlinked so much with one another that they cannot be separated, as whatever one achieves would be seen as a yardstick for the other to follow or surpass.

The marquee stature of both clubs means that they have each attracted some of the most legendary players in history, and this helped boost the popularity of the match.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid in direct comparison with his eternal rival Lionel Messi at Barcelona skyrocketed the popularity of the match to unparalleled heights, as fans around the world saw it as an opportunity for the two greatest players in history to battle it out for 90 minutes or more, and lead their teams to victory.

This year’s first leg fixture holds extra significance. For starters, it could be the determining factor if Lopetegui is to remain at the job, with reports emanating that he has been given a one match ultimatum to turn around the club’s fortunes or get sacked.

However, for all of the intriguing subplots, there are some factors which suggest that this weekend’s El Clasico would not live up to the hype. Here are four reasons why El Clasico would not be worth the buildup.

#4 Both teams have increasingly resorted to shenanigans in recent years

El Clasico clashes are now characterised by rough tackles
El Clasico clashes are now characterised by rough tackles

Once upon a time, Real Madrid and Barcelona played out El Clasico with an all out intent to win, desperate to stamp their supremacy over each other, and give their fans bragging rights, with the result being that they produced all round entertaining classics replete with goals.

Both clubs played to win, and not just win, but win while entertaining at the same time. However, the increased commercialisation of the game, and in particular the arrival of Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, changed the tempo of the matches, as it all became about playing not to lose, rather than playing to emerge victorious, with pragmatism rather than aesthetics being the order of the day.

Tomfoolery increased sharply in the matches, as both teams began to resort to pranks and mischief on the field of play in a bid to get opposing players sent off. Diving, and referee intimidation became rife.

There was hardly ever a five minute flow without a break in play, as players theatrically play acted on the ground, rolling around at the slightest contact, with teammates surrounding the referee to issue cards.

Flying tackles and wrestling moves have become a way of life in El Clasico, and like former Leicester City defender Robert Huth attested, this has become a major turn off for fans who tune in to watch free flowing and exciting football.

Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
