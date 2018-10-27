El Clasico: 5 answers to questions people ask about Spain's most intense rivalry

El Clasico - football's most intense rivalry

For the first time this season, Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other when La Blaugrana welcome their bitter rivals to the Nou Camp on Sunday in a highly anticipated match which could influence the confidence level of each side.

Football fans are looking forward to witnessing what this great match will produce in the absence of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, who misses out through a fractured arm injury, and his Portuguese counterpart, Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the Spanish capital to join Serie A outfit Juventus this summer.

We all know how famous El Clasico is, and as every hour passes by, football fans can't help but ask several questions regarding this great fixture. Therefore, we have taken some time to look at the top 5 questions, and provided answers to each of them.

#5 Is El Clasico a derby?

Normally in football, a derby is a match that is played between two teams from the same town, city, or region. It is a local match between two fierce rivals who struggle to dominate and claim the bragging rights in their locality.

Examples of derbies include the Manchester derby, North London derby, Milan derby, the Ruhr derby, and the Catalan derby. All these are games that are played between teams from the same geographical areas, not exceeding the town/city/region level.

From this dimension, El Clasico cannot be termed a derby match because FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are not in the same locality. FC Barcelona is located in the city of Barcelona, the Catalan capital, while Real Madrid is a team from Madrid, the capital of Spain, and they are more than 300 miles apart.

However, while Barca and Los Blancos don't co-exist in the same city or town, they do co-exist in a much broader region together, Spain, and thier battle to be the alpha team in the region has been so intense that it makes it a derby, although unconventional to the norm in football.

