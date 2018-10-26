El Clasico: 5 reasons why Barcelona will beat Real Madrid

Barcelona will be without Lionel Messi for the Sunday's El Clasico

It doesn’t get any better than this in club football. Barcelona and Real Madrid, arguably Europe's fiercest rivals, face each other on Sunday at the Camp Nou as Barcelona play host to Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid.

After nine league games, the Catalan giants are sitting on the top of the La Liga table with 18 points while the Los Blancos are seventh with just 14 points. Both sides aren't playing their best football at the moment and Real Madrid, in particular, has been struggling a lot under their new manager.

Real Madrid's last league game was a dreadful one as the Galacticos lost 2-1 at home to Levante. On the other hand, Barcelona defeated Sevilla 4-2 at the Camp Nou and Lionel Messi left the game injured just after 26 minutes. After nearly a decade, a La Liga fixture between these two sides won't have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 reasons why Barcelona will beat Real Madrid.

#1 Real Madrid yet to recover from Ronaldo's departure

Lopetegui don't have Ronaldo luxury

Cristiano Ronaldo had a stellar career at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Portuguese international was phenomenal for the Galacticos and played a huge role in their domestic and European success for almost a decade.

Having made his debut in 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 311 goals for Real Madrid in just 292 La Liga games. After nine hugely successful years at the club, the 33-year-old recently made his move to Serie A with Juventus.

Though Sergio Ramos is doing his part to get the best out of his team, they clearly lack a leader who can inspire them. Ronaldo is one of those footballers who can never be replaced and the Los Blancos are going through that transition in a hard way.

