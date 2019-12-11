El Clasico faces threat of being postponed owing to security concerns

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

The El Clasico, which was rescheduled for 18th of December, faces uncertainty once again due to threats from protestors and lack of security guarantees. The game is under the scanner as protests in Catalonia continue.

Tsunami Democratic, a group fighting for Catalan independence, have threatened to block the streets around the Camp Nou with more than 20,000 people in support.

El Clasico was rescheduled because of growing tensions in Barcelona as security of the players as well as the fans was a major concern. After prison sentences were announced for the organisers of the Catalan independence referendum, the protests erupted yet again.

It was believed that things would be in control by now but separatists revealed that the people will surround the stadium four hours before kick-off. They also informed that some of the protestors will be distributing material to fans inside the stadium to display their anger and displeasure.

Real Madrid have been monitoring the situation closely and do not intend to make any changes to their plans. Meanwhile, Josep Maria Bartomeu claims there would be no issue if the protest is a peaceful one.

The Police force believes that the match should not be played due to the lack of sufficient officers to deal with the security measures. But still, there is no notice from either of the teams as well as the Catalan government, leaving the fate of the game up in the air.