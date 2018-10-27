×
El Clasico Preview: 5 Things to watch out for

Linto Lingson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
249   //    27 Oct 2018, 08:31 IST

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

On Sunday, Barcelona faces off against Real Madrid in a clash and every football fan in the world will have their eyes glued to the screen. Four points separate the two teams, with Barcelona currently first and Real lying in seventh place.

Both teams come to this match by winning their respective Champions League fixtures but achieved that in contrasting ways. Also, worth noting is the fact that Sunday's El Clasico will be the first one to not feature either of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. This marks the end of an era and adds a unique flavor ahead of the clash of the heavyweights.

Here are some things to watch out for when El Clasico hits our television this weekend:

1. Will Lopetegui survive?

Lopetegui will want his players to give a performance of a lifetime
Lopetegui will want his players to give a performance of a lifetime

All eyes come Sunday will be on the beleaguered manager of Real Madrid. Julen Lopetegui has suffered some torrid time during the last month. After a bright start to the season, Real have gone through a rough patch of games. Los Blancos went 5 games without a win, which has put pressure on the Spanish coach. Real also failed to score in 4 of them which has raised the question whether Los Blancos have addressed the lack of goals following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

While they finally returned to winning ways in their last game against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League, Real was far from convincing. Reports are circling that Lopetegui will be relieved of his duties if Real lose on Sunday. While the players have publicly backed their manager, the board has yet to make their feelings known.


2. Messi-less Barca


Messi is out with a broken arm and will be in the sidelines cheering his team
Messi is out with a broken arm and will be in the sidelines cheering his team

With Messi injured, Barcelona will have to make do without their captain. They did well enough to beat Inter without Messi, with Rafinha getting the surprise call-up to replace the Argentine. The Brazilian then repaid Valverde's faith by opening the scoring and will be in contention to start again.

Other options could be to start Dembele instead of Rafinha. The Frenchman has had a rollercoaster time with the Blaugrana. While he gives pace and a more direct threat than Rafinha, his passing still leaves a lot to be desired.

No other changes from the squad that faced Inter are expected. The back four of Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique and Sergio Roberto will be accompanied by Arthur, Busquets, and Rakitic in the midfield. What remains to be seen is who will join Suarez and Coutinho up front.


Linto Lingson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
A lifelong fan of football, especially of FC Barcelona and Spain. Considers Lionel Messi as the best in the world for his God-given talent, but praises Cristiano Ronaldo for his hard work in trying to match the Little Magician.
