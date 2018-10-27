×
El Clasico: Top 5 goalscorers of all time

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
605   //    27 Oct 2018, 15:48 IST

Barcelona v Real Madrid
Barcelona v Real Madrid

The biggest and most watched club football match is upon us, as the fierce rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona once more takes centre stage as Barca hosts the team from the capita at Camp Nou on Sunday.

The match would be the 237th competitive (271 overall) clash between both teams, and Real Madrid has the edge in head-to-head record with 95 competitive wins (99 overall), while Barcelona has 92 wins (112 overall).

Sunday's fixture has an exciting sub-plot, it signals the 'end of an era', as neither Messi nor Ronaldo would partake in the match for the first time since 2007, having dominated all the conversations in the match for much of the last decade.

Both club's marquee stature means that some of the most illustrious players in history such as Zidane, Luis Figo, Ferenc Puskas, Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto'o and Ronaldo de Lima have been witnessed in the match. Here we list the five highest goalscorers of all time in this epic fixture.

#5. Cesar Rodriguez (Bar), Francesco Gento, Ferenc Puskas (RMA) - 14 Goals

Ferenc Puskas
Ferenc Puskas

The list is kicked off by three men sharing the fifth spot with 14 goals each. All three men are icons of the game and represented the clubs with distinction in the distant past.

First off Cesar Rodriguez who is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in Barcelona's history, and was the club's record goalscorer for many years until he was surpassed by you-know-who.

The late César represented Barca 433 times in all competitions between 1939 and 1955 scoring 301 goals, and winning 12 major trophies, making a name for himself with his unique ability to score directly from corners.

He sadly passed on in 1995 aged 74, but his memory is forever etched in Barcelona's history, especially in this fixture where he scored 14 goals.

Francisco Gento is regarded as one of the greatest players in Real Madrid's history, and put on the famous colours of Real Madrid 601 times in almost two decades, scoring 182 goals, and was an integral part of the club's successes throughout the golden period of the 1950s and 1960s.

He holds the record for most European Cup / UCL finals (8), and till date remains the player who has won the most titles in Europe's premier club competition, being present as Los Blancos won the first five editions between 1956 and 1960 and captained the side to the 1966 victory.

As a testament to his contributions to the club, Gento was named Real Madrid's honorary president following the passing on of Alfredo di Stefano in 2014.

Puskas is also another player who needs no introduction to any football fan, as the Hungarian was the standout striker in the world during the 1940s and 1950s.

A legendary goalscorer, Puskas was the main player of the 'Mighty Magyars' Hungarian national team in the 1940s and 50s which also contained players such as Sandor Koscis and Nandor Hidegkuti which is widely regarded as the best side not to win a World Cup when they made it to the final of the 1954 World Cup.

After establishing himself as a legendary goalscorer in his native Hungary with Budapest Honved, Puskas arrived in Real Madrid in 1958 and helped the club win the European Cup in 1960 and 1966. He appeared 262 times for Los Blancos and scored 242 times in his career.

In recognition of his contribution to the game of football, FIFA announced the creation of the Puskas award in his honour in 2009 which rewards the played adjudged to have scored the best goal in the calendar year, in addition to numerous memorabilia and landmarks which bear his name in his native Hungary.

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
