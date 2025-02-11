El Nacional vs Blooming Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2025 

El Nacional and Blooming will square off in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualification tie on Thursday (February 13th). The game will be played at Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa.

The visitors hold a narrow lead in the tie, having claimed a 3-2 home win in the first leg in Bolivia last week. They were two goals up by the 21st minute courtesy of goals from Samuel Garzon and Moises Villarroel.

Javier Guisamano pulled one back for the visitors in the 27th minute but Martin Alaniz restored Blooming's two-goal lead 10 minutes later. Angel Ledesma completed the scoring with three minutes left on the clock.

El Nacional vs Blooming Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

El Nacional's last six games have produced an average of 12.3 corner kicks.

Blooming's last seven games have witnessed 37 yellow cards and four red cards issued.

Five of El Nacional's last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Blooming have won just one of their last five away games (three losses).

Four of El Nacional's last six games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Blooming have lost just one of their last seven games (three draws).

El Nacional vs Blooming Prediction

Angel Ledesma stepped off the bench in the first leg to give his side a lifeline as his 87th-minute goal means El Nacional have just a one-goal deficit to overcome rather than two. Andres Asad's side are the favorites in this game and they have scored at least two goals in four of their last six home games.

They will hope to claim a win here ahead of Deportivo Cuenca's visit in their opening game of the Ecuadorian Liga Pro this weekend.

Blooming, for their part, will be kicking themselves for not coming into this game with a more comfortable lead. However, they still hold the advantage and a draw is all they need to advance to the next round of the qualifiers.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends and the game to be decided in extra time.

Prediction: El Nacional 2-1 Blooming

El Nacional vs Blooming Betting Tips

Tip 1 - El Nacional to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks

Tip 5 - Over 35 booking points

