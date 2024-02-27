El Nacional vs Trinidense Prediction and Betting Tips | February 29th 2024

El Nacional will welcome Sportivo Trinidense to Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualification tie on Thursday.

The tie is firmly in the balance, with both sides having played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Asuncion, Paraguay last week. Fernando Gonzalez and Tomson Minda scored in either half to ensure the two sides canceled each other out.

Trinidense followed up their continental draw with a 1-0 defeat at home to Ameliano in the Paraguayan Primera Division. Ivan Valdez scored the match-winner in the 76th minute.

El Triqui qualified for this round of the Libertadores qualifiers as the second-placed aggregate team in the Paraguayan Primera División. El Nacional also qualified for this stage courtesy of their second-placed aggregate finish in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro.

The winner of this tie will face either Godoy Cruz or Colo-Colo in the next round next month.

El Nacional vs Trinidense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Seven of Trinidense's eight games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends, with six games in this sequence producing over 2.5 goals.

El Nacional's last six games have produced an average of 10.8 corner kicks.

Sportivo Trinidense have won just one of the eight games they have played in all competitions this season, losing six games in this sequence.

Five of El Nacional's last seven games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Sporting Trinidense are competing in the Copa Libertadores for the first time in their history.

El Nacional vs Trinidense Prediction

El Nacional will welcome Trinidense to their stadium full of confidence that they can advance to the next round. They are the favorites here but last week's clash was their first and only competitive clash this season.

Trinidense are making their debut in the Libertadores but did not make the most of their home advantage in the first leg. Jose Arrúa's side led until late in the second half and their start to the current season has been atrocious.

We are backing El Nacional to cruise to a comfortable victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: El Nacional 3-1 Sportivo Trinidense

El Nacional vs Trinidense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - El Nacional to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks